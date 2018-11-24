HAPPENING NOW: Basketball begins! Chief Sealth International High School hosting preseason jamboree

2:25 PM: Big preseason event for high-school boys’ basketball, happening right now at Chief Sealth International High School: A dozen teams are playing 10-minute mini-games, two each, in the annual Jamboree. We were there for the opener between Sealth and Monroe; the Seahawks are playing again in the finale at 6:30. Between now and then, the schedule includes our area’s two other high schools – West Seattle HS playing at 2:30 and 3 pm, Seattle Lutheran HS playing at 3:30 and 4. Junior-varsity teams are playing in the adjacent Denny International Middle School gym until 5 pm (here’s that schedule). Entry for both is through the Sealth galleria only, not the usual gym entrance; admission is $6 adults, $4 students. This is the 18th year that Chief Sealth has hosted the preseason jamboree; the boys’ team opens the season at home next Tuesday (November 27th). More jamboree coverage to come!

4:09 PM: We went back to catch the other two local teams:

Jamboree continues. Now West Seattle HS @WSHSAthletics1 vs. Foster. pic.twitter.com/v6u1Z1bXo3 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) November 24, 2018

And now Seattle Lutheran at the jamboree, vs. Foster. pic.twitter.com/rfNtsvC85J — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) November 24, 2018

We’ll add some photos later. P.S. WSHS’s season starts Monday at Union; the first game on SLHS’s calendar is next Saturday, December 1st, at Cascade Christian.