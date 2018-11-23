HAPPENING NOW: 1st of 3 days at Duwamish Longhouse’s Native NW Holiday Gift Fair

If you can’t get to the Duwamish Longhouse by 5 today, don’t worry, this is only the first of three days for the season’s first of two Native Northwest Holiday Gift Fairs. Native art is just part of what you’ll see:

That’s from Vashon-based Raven’s Nest. Other participants are selling creations including shoes, drums, jewelry, soaps, purses, cards, and inspirational engravings:

Those are by Kristy Lane Haskey. The fair continues until 5 pm tonight, 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday (then again December 14-15-16) at 4705 W. Marginal Way SW.

SIDE NOTE: Though it’s not part of the fair, you might also notice this over the door between the Longhouse’s exhibit space and event space:

“Real Rent” is a new way to support/compensate the Duwamish Tribe, as explained here.