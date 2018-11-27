GIVING TUESDAY: Two more West Seattle ways to give!

Two more West Seattle nonprofits to mention briefly before Giving Tuesday concludes:

WEST SEATTLE HELPLINE: This nonprofit provides emergency assistance to neighbors in need – often keeping them from becoming homeless, ultimately a much less costly proposition than getting someone out of homelessness once it happens. WS Helpline has a year-end campaign under way to raise $12,000; if you can help with any amount, go here to donate.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: “Keep your Timebank Ticking!” is their request. While the WS Timebank is a person-to-person service organization, it doesn’t run itself, and donations help in a variety of ways, including:

Enable the Timebank to pay an annual fee to Timebanks USA for the use of the member’s database where exchanges are made – the heartbeat of your Timebank. Continue our outreach efforts for new members to expand the variety of your exchanges of time and talents. Expand partnerships with local, non-profit agencies and businesses to offer you a variety of meaningful volunteer opportunities. Continue our mission to promote equality, reduce social isolation within our community and build a caring community economy through inclusive exchanges of your time and talents.

Go here to donate.

P.S. As mentioned earlier, our Holiday Guide spotlights ways to give throughout the season – including Sunday’s West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair!