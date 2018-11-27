GIVING TUESDAY: The day Nucor plays Santa at West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Giving Tuesday also happens, this year, to be that day in the holiday season when Nucor delivers big gifts of donated food and money to the West Seattle Food Bank. We were there for this morning’s delivery:

The annual gifts are a partnership between the steel mill and its employees – who donate food and cash, which then is matched (and then some) by Nucor.

Above are WSFB executive director Fran Yeatts, Nucor’s Stephanie Sanchez, and WSFB development director Judi Yazzolino, who summarizes:

On this Giving Tuesday, nothing could be more generous than Nucor Steel delivering their check for $17,500 and 3520 pounds of food from their annual employee food drive. The West Seattle Food Bank has such an appreciation for everything Nucor does for not only the food bank but for all the non-profits in West Seattle. They are such a wonderful community partner. Thank you to their employees and to Omega Morgan Machinery for helping deliver and unload all of the food.

You can of course donate to the WSFB year-round – here’s how. (And keep an eye on the DONATION DRIVES list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – there are places you can donate during the season, such as the bin out front at West Seattle Lights!)