GIVING TUESDAY: Roxhill Park Champions’ chance to make even small gifts count extra!

(WSB photo from June – barbecue organized by Roxhill Park Champions)

Every day is a GREAT day to support your local nonprofits. But today is extra-great for some that have special donation drives going as part of Giving Tuesday – here’s the announcement we received from Roxhill Park Champions:

Roxhill Park Champions works to restore and transform the social and environmental climate of Roxhill Park — Our new fiscal sponsor, Seattle Parks Foundation, has created a $1,000 challenge award if we receive gifts — of any size — from at least fifteen (15) unique donors on #GivingTuesday. Your donation will cover budget gaps or non-qualifying expenses in our grant-funded projects coming in 2019. Learn more and donate to Roxhill Park, by going here.

You can donate either by scrolling down that page to “support this project,” or by going directly here.

(Other Giving Tuesday West Seattle spotlights to come!)