FOLLOWUP: Roxbury Auto Parts, two months later

(WSB photo)

Two months have passed since Roxbury Auto Parts closed, its building “red-tagged” by a King County Department of Permitting and Environmental Review inspector as unsafe to occupy. A reader e-mailed wondering what’s happened since our previous report. We checked with the owners and they say they’re still in “a holding pattern” – waiting for another structural engineer’s report, via one of the insurance companies involved, so there’s no timeline yet for repairs or reopening. The county inspector primarily focused on damage to the building’s back wall; store owners believe that was caused when the county was using the back of the lot for storage during sidewalk construction out front, but identification of the cause and blame is pending completion of evaluation reports.