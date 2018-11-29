West Seattle, Washington

29 Thursday

FOLLOWUP: Roxbury Auto Parts, two months later

November 29, 2018 11:52 am
Two months have passed since Roxbury Auto Parts closed, its building “red-tagged” by a King County Department of Permitting and Environmental Review inspector as unsafe to occupy. A reader e-mailed wondering what’s happened since our previous report. We checked with the owners and they say they’re still in “a holding pattern” – waiting for another structural engineer’s report, via one of the insurance companies involved, so there’s no timeline yet for repairs or reopening. The county inspector primarily focused on damage to the building’s back wall; store owners believe that was caused when the county was using the back of the lot for storage during sidewalk construction out front, but identification of the cause and blame is pending completion of evaluation reports.

  • Kb November 29, 2018 (12:16 pm)
    Thanks so much for following up on this! Any chance they are considering an online store of some sort in the meantime? I’d like to buy from them and can wait but would prefer not to.

