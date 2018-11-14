FOLLOWUP: Prep Table open in North Admiral

A week and a half after a reader tip pointed us to a new business in North Admiral, the proprietor of Prep Table has announced it’s officially open. Jillian Shane is offering cooking classes, describing them as “A new way to approach food and cooking. Learn the techniques chefs know that will teach you how to cook more delicious food!” Her background: “I have 8 years’ experience and in that time I have worked for three James Beard-winning Chefs. My focus at Prep Table is to share cooking techniques…not just make recipes. And almost as importantly, to grow a community with people. Food = Community.” The teaching kitchen is at 4304 SW Walker and the classes are listed online.
