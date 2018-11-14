West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: 35th SW crossing improvements postponed

November 14, 2018 5:37 pm
More than a few transportation project delays in our area lately, and here’s another. Almost two weeks ago, SDOT told us that work would start as soon as next week on crossing improvements at three 35th SW intersections, including the new signal at 35th/Dawson, as shown above. Then today, project spokesperson Miguela Marzolf contacted us to say, “Regarding the construction schedule, we have postponed the start date and we are working with the contractor to determine further details, including the phasing of the work.” So – don’t expect to see construction crews show up soon after all. But for details of what’s eventually going to happen – see our previous report. If you have questions (beyond “when?”), SDOT now has a project mailbox at neighborhoodimprovements2018@seattle.gov.

  • KM November 14, 2018 (6:14 pm)
    It would have been nice to have a “why” in the statement.Does anyone have a running list of all the safety and sustainable transportation improvements in the city that have been delayed or downgraded since Durkan took office? I’m so disappointed with her track record in this area.

