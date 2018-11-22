FOLLOWUP: 13 sea-lion deaths now blamed on ‘acute trauma … from human interaction’

West Seattle restaurants: Gyro Heroes sets opening date

If you're tired of turkey by Saturday, you'll have a new West Seattle restaurant option: That will be opening day for Gyro Heroes in the former Baskin-Robbins at 4111 SW Admiral Way. We first reported back in April that this eatery was on the way. At the time, they hoped to be open in mid-summer, bu...