FOLLOWUP: 13 sea-lion deaths now blamed on ‘acute trauma … from human interaction’

One week after two California sea lions were necropsied at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, and one day after another was buried on the shore near Seacrest, we have an update: 13 sea-lion deaths in the region – not just West Seattle – blamed on “acute trauma … from human interaction.” That’s from an update on the Seal Sitters Marine Stranding Network website, which says state and federal authorities continue to investigate. Read the update in its entirety by going here.
