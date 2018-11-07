ELECTION 2018: Here’s the second round of results

King County has published its second round of general-election results. See them all here. Among them:

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATOR: Joe Nguyen maintained about the same lead over Shannon Braddock as election night, 30,199 votes and 57.4 percent, to 22,398 votes and 42.6 percent.

FAMILIES, EDUCATION, PRESCHOOL, PROMISE LEVY: This didn’t change much either, passing with 68.6 percent “yes” vote.

TURNOUT: So far the count is at 56.45 percent.

NEXT COUNT: By 4 pm tomorrow.

P.S. If you’re wondering about the 7th District Congressional race – U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) vs. Craig Keller (R), both West Seattleites – those results are on the state site. Rep. Jayapal has won re-election with 83.5 percent of the vote.