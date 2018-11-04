DEVELOPMENT: Demolition starts for 9030 35th SW project

Noticed while out this afternoon that demolition has begun on a long-in-play redevelopment site south of Southwest Library, 9030 35th SW. 10 years ago, the two-house site started Design Review as a 4-story, 33-unit, 38-parking-space mixed-use project; that went idle. Then in 2016, a new mixed-use proposal emerged and went all the way through the process – this time 5 stories, 40 apartments, 32 parking spaces.



(Rendering from 2016 design packet for 9030 35th SW)

As shown in our photo, one of the two houses on the site is now gone; the other is next.

P.S. If you’re wondering about the also-fenced-off property to the north, the Alison Apartments at 9020 35th SW, it’s not part of this project, but it’s vacant, after changing hands last year, and city files note a “substantial rehabilitation” is planned.