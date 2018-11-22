CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Car windows smashed in multiple West Seattle neighborhoods

We concluded this West Seattle Crime Watch report last night with a brief mention of multiple car break-ins near California/Genesee. Comments and tips so far today indicate that was not the only area hit.

That’s a photo texted from North Delridge, near 26th/Genesee/Nevada, where Jen reports “seven cars in a row got windows smashed at 4:30 am.” Police report #2018-437071. Nothing taken from her nor from two other neighbors that she knows of. Not far away, Mark tweeted this photo while police were on scene at 26th/Yancy:

Meantime, back near The Junction:

That’s one of the cars we saw still parked, with broken windows, in the California/42nd/Genesee area. Police had already been to that area, as evidenced by the card left in the car. We later got a text from someone “hit on 39th and Genesee,” sometime after they arrived home around 10:30 pm; police told them several others nearby were hit. Two other reports from comments following last night’s report: Josue reports five cars broken into at Alaska House (42nd/Alaska), and K reports three car break-ins near 34th/Webster. Wherever you are, if it happened to you, please file a police report even if nothing was taken – you can even do that online.