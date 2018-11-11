COUNTDOWN: 6 months to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019

Just thought we’d make a note of this, since it’s a quiet day so far: The 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is exactly six months away – Saturday, May 11, 2019. It’s the one event we present each year; a community-connection nonprofit called Megawatt launched it in 2005, then looked for someone to take it over after 2007, and that turned out to be WSB, so we’ve presented it on the second Saturday in May each year since 2008. Registration starts in early April, and then we publish the map and listings one week before The Big Day. New to West Seattle? Here’s our as-it-happened coverage from this year’s WSCGSD – report #1 and report #2.