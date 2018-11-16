West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School’s Kelsey Lenzie, Grace Sarver sign letters of intent

November 16, 2018 4:23 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
Two members of the West Seattle High School girls’ basketball team that took third place at this year’s state championships have signed letters of intent.

Kelsey Lenzie (above) plans to attend the University of Portland; Grace Sarver (below), Washington State University.

The photos are courtesy of Tami Lenzie, who says Kelsey and Grace have played basketball together since they were 6 years old! Both are seniors, so they have one more season together – starting two weeks from tonight.

3 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School's Kelsey Lenzie, Grace Sarver sign letters of intent"

  • jkpatman November 16, 2018 (4:53 pm)
    yay to both of you! i’m very proud of all you’ve accomplished and can’t wait to see you head to state again this season :)

  • M & L November 16, 2018 (5:12 pm)
    Yes a great big CONGRATULATIONS to Kelsey & Grace!!!!Marty & Laraine

  • Barb vadakin November 16, 2018 (5:13 pm)
    I love seeing such great news11

