Community generosity tapped – for the 20th year! – at Beer Church Turkey Bowl

West Seattleites Kendall Jones and Kim Sharpe Jones founded the Beer Church with the idea they could do good deeds while having a good time. Twenty years ago, they organized the first beer-and-bowling event they called the Turkey Bowl. Though Kendall at first wasn’t sure there’d be a second Turkey Bowl, it rolled on and gathered momentum year by year, and around the 10th one, he says (that’s the first one we covered), they realized they had a good thing going. How good?

That photo from tonight’s 20th annual Turkey Bowl gives you an idea of how good – every year, hundreds of pounds of food donated for the West Seattle Food Bank. (They promise to send us an update on tonight’s tally – including donated dollars – later.) The fun also includes an ever-more-impressive raffle, which was happening when we looked in on the Turkey Bowl tonight:

Tonight’s Turkey Bowl also launched this year’s Beer Church IPA, a partnership with three breweries, with sales benefiting the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. You can “look for it at better beer bars and bottleshops around the Seattle area” even if you didn’t make it to tonight’s Turkey Bowl.

P.S. Kendall and Kim also bring you the Washington Beer Blog year-round.