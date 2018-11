Thanks for the tips. We’ve confirmed that Baja Taco in Jefferson Square is closing – as of 4 pm Friday (November 30th). After confirming that, we went over to check on Baja Taco in Westwood Village, where staff told us that their restaurant is NOT closing. (Both Baja Tacos were originally part of the Taco del Mar chain.) This is the second Jefferson Square eatery closure in less than a year, after Subway last January.