Another way to ‘shop local’ in West Seattle: Where to find your Christmas tree, wreath

Christmas tree lots are open, and it’s another way to “shop small” this season. Our photos are from the Holy Rosary School tree lot, which is now open on the north side of the school, off 42nd between Genesee and Dakota.

This lot donates part of the proceeds to local nonprofits and features fresh wreaths, too.

From our list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, independent lots/businesses also now offering trees, north to south:

–Trees by the Sea (2530 Alki SW)

–Junction True Value (4747 44th SW)

–West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW)

–Tony’s Market (9050 35th SW)

And tomorrow’s the first of four Sundays you can buy the famous Pathfinder K-8 handmade wreaths in The Junction, during and adjacent to (on the southwest corner of California/Alaska) the West Seattle Farmers’ Market.