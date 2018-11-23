West Seattle, Washington

24 Saturday

42℉

About the sea-lion carcass afloat off Alki today

November 23, 2018 6:52 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Wildlife

The photo is from Deidre, one of a half-dozen people who messaged us about the sea-lion carcass floating off Alki today. We checked with Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, which confirms this is the most recent of the 13 dead sea lions noted here on Thursday: “Seal Sitters responded yesterday when it rested against the Water Taxi dock. We secured overnight for a visual exam that revealed a suspected gunshot wound. Carcass was too decomposed for necropsy, so we documented with photos and allowed it to drift free.” The most-recent SS update includes numbers for reporting sightings, dead or alive, as well as for contacting investigators with any information on the sea-lion shootings.

Share This

3 Replies to "About the sea-lion carcass afloat off Alki today"

  • Seattlegov November 23, 2018 (7:05 pm)
    Reply

    I wish I could warn the other sea lions, “Swim for your lives!” 

  • Me November 23, 2018 (7:27 pm)
    Reply

    So anoether one is dead?

    • WSB November 23, 2018 (7:30 pm)
      Reply

      No, this is the 13th one, of the 13th mentioned yesterday. I am sorry if publishing another update is confusing, but with so many people asking/messaging us about it, I thought it was worth the explanation.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.