8 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Chestnut-backed chickadee, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE-OUT BENEFIT: Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool benefits from part of the proceeds today at MOD Pizza in West Seattle – mention the co-op when you order. 10:30 am-10 pm. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library – stories, songs, and rhymes! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 6 pm meeting at Admiral UCC. Featured tonight: Screening of the movie “RBG.” (4320 SW Hill)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Learn about timebanking at this month’s meeting – all welcome, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC. (6115 SW Hinds)

BILL DAVIE: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘JANE EYRE’: Opening night for the new musical at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Get tickets here! (4711 California SW)

‘FOOLS’ AT WSHS: Just two more chances to see the West Seattle High School Drama Club production of Neil Simon‘s “Fools,” with curtain time at 7:30 pm tonight. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

YES, THERE’S MORE … find it all on our complete calendar, and preview the pre-Thanksgiving holiday events via our Holiday Guide!