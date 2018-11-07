7 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Surf Scoter, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Seven from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of your Wednesday:

FOOD & DRINK FUNDRAISER: Restaurants and coffee shops around Seattle are donating 10 percent of their proceeds to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project</strong> today in the Chefs+Together Seattle benefit. Check the list for updated local participation.

LUNCH AND LEARN: This month’s Equity in Education Coalition event is at noon at the Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center – exploring “The Intersection of Racism and Mental Health.” Details in our calendar listing. (605 SW 108th)

DENNY PTSA: 6:30 pm meeting in the Denny International Middle School library. (2601 SW Kenyon)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm, our area’s largest political organization meets for the first time since the election. Agenda info is in the newest newsletter (PDF). Meeting’s at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

‘THE DETENTION LOTTERY’: Second and final chance for this immersive theater experience written by a local immigration lawyer, as explained here. 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe. (35th/Myrtle)

POEMS AND STORIES: Monthly PoetryBridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm, with featured readers Benjamin Schmitt and Jason Kirk – details here. (5612 California SW)

‘FOOLS’ AT WSHS: Three more chances to see the West Seattle High School Drama Club (which provided the photo above) production of Neil Simon‘s “Fools,” starting at 7:30 pm tonight. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

AS ALWAYS, THERE’S MORE … see our complete calendar, and preview the pre-Thanksgiving holiday events via our Holiday Guide!