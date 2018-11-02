2 ways to bake up a West Seattle holiday-season good deed

Love baking? Two holiday-season community dinners can benefit from your baking!

That’s a photo from a past-season Hall at Fauntleroy community Thanksgiving dinner. This Thursday, for the 20th year, The Hall will again open its doors for a free catered feast that will also feature community-donated desserts. If you can spare cookies, cake, a pie, or something else to sweeten things up for the diners, organizers would welcome your contribution. You can drop your donation off at Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering‘s SODO office (4101 Airport Way S.) 9 am-3 pm tomorrow or Wednesday, or at The Hall (9131 California SW) 10 am-1 pm Thursday – details here.

Looking ahead to Christmastime, this is a call specifically for cookies – lots and lots of them! The Christmas People plan to again serve a community dinner at the Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction on Christmas Day, as well as distributing food to people who can’t get there, and they are again calling for thousands of home-baked cookies to be donated in the days before Christmas! Contact The Christmas People if you’re interested in contributing.