YOU’RE INVITED! Southwest Seattle Historical Society Champagne Gala Brunch on Saturday

Got plans Saturday? 11 am-2 pm, you can help celebrate local history and support the organization that’s dedicated to it, just by going to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Champagne Gala Brunch! The reminder and preview:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is looking forward to seeing our supporters and community members this coming Saturday, November 3, at 11 am at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW). Our special guests this year are Paul Dorpat & Jean Sherrard of the Seattle Times “Pacific NW Magazine” column, “Seattle Now & Then,” which, each week, features a historical photo of a building or place in Seattle matched with the modern photo taken by Jean Sherrard from the same vantage point, and coupled with the poetic language and wit that Paul Dorpat has been famous for for over 37 years.

Our Gala marks one of the very first public appearances by the pair with their newly-released book, “Seattle Now & Then: The Historic Hundred.” Connie Thompson of KOMO 4 will provide an insightful interview of the pair, and at the end of the event, Paul & Jean will sell and sign copies of their book.

Our own board member and 4th great-grandson of Chief Sealth, Ken Workman (who happens to be featured in the book as well – see above), will honor us at the beginning of the program by speaking about his ancestral connection to the land and to the trees within our area. We will then have an amazing set of auction items, including art, getaway experiences, and great restaurants and local services in a great segment we call “Fun in the Junction.”

We will also have a fabulous “Golden Ticket” drawing that features a “Choose Your Cruise” opportunity to win a trip to one of four destinations offered by Holland America Line.

We invite our community members to join us at our 2018 Champagne Gala Brunch, hoping to see you there! Tickets are available at galatickets.org — we recommend that you purchase your tickets online or contact Jeff McCord at 206-234-4357 to arrange another form of payment.