YOU CAN HELP: Illusions Hair Design book drive for kids/families via local nonprofits

Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW; WSB sponsor) is collecting books for local kids and families through November 15th! Here’s the announcement:

We’re having a BOOK DRIVE

for

The West Seattle Helpline

&

The West Seattle Food Bank Library

*NEW BOOKS* for kids of all ages… Along with simple recipe Cookbooks! (Easy, family meals such as: soups or casseroles, or fun kids’ recipes are what they’re looking for.) Drop off your donations here at the salon in our great big BLUE barrel!

THANK YOU!!

*(They do prefer NEW books, but gently used/barely read are ok too! They just want to make sure that they are clean, and free of moisture & debris. NEW books are often gifted to kids in need through the Helpline, whereas the gently used are used to fill the Food Bank library shelves.)