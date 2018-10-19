West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Illusions Hair Design book drive for kids/families via local nonprofits

October 19, 2018 3:28 pm
Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW; WSB sponsor) is collecting books for local kids and families through November 15th! Here’s the announcement:

We’re having a BOOK DRIVE
for
The West Seattle Helpline
&
The West Seattle Food Bank Library

*NEW BOOKS* for kids of all ages… Along with simple recipe Cookbooks! (Easy, family meals such as: soups or casseroles, or fun kids’ recipes are what they’re looking for.) Drop off your donations here at the salon in our great big BLUE barrel!

THANK YOU!!

*(They do prefer NEW books, but gently used/barely read are ok too! They just want to make sure that they are clean, and free of moisture & debris. NEW books are often gifted to kids in need through the Helpline, whereas the gently used are used to fill the Food Bank library shelves.)

Illusions is open until 6 tonight, closed weekends, but open until 8:30 pm three weeknights, so you have plenty of options for dropoff. (Hours are on the Illusions website.)

