What’s on the list for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Ferry and fog photographed from Upper Alki this morning by Jim Borrow)

What’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Looking for something to do on this no-school day? Noon-4 pm, visit the home of West Seattle’s history. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. This week, “Island in the Sky” (1953). $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

FRIDAY NIGHT SKATING! Go skate at Alki Community Center‘s Friday night event! 5:45-7:45 pm. (5817 SW Stevens)

A FIRST! The first-ever fundraiser and show on behalf of Totem Star, 6-9 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center:

Totem Star presents The Spotlight, our first annual fundraiser dinner and show. Featuring an amazing feast by celebrated chefs from our community and uplifting performances by Totem Star recording artists, 100% of funds raised at The Spotlight will help keep the doors to the studio and the stage open for our young people.

More info here, including a link to get your ticket(s) and/or donate. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS: Ticket sales are over but if you did get in on tonight’s benefit for the West Seattle Helpline, remember that it starts at 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

(Thursday night moon and Olympics, photographed from Gatewood by Kanit Cottrell)

SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE: Monthly showcase at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, hosted by West Seattle’s Tom Humphreys. (5612 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth International High School plays at home, 7 pm vs. Sammamish at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). At West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), it’s O’Dea vs. Rainier Beach.

ART LOUNGE: 7 pm, bring your art project(s) – live model sessions start at 8 pm. More info on the Highland Park Improvement Club website. Free entry; bar’s open; 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

FLAMENCO! Doors at 8, show at 9, at The Skylark. $30. 21+.

TRAFFIC ALERT REMINDERS FOR LATE TONIGHT AND BEYOND: We’ve been previewing these all week in our traffic reports but ICYMI – Two lanes of northbound I-5 from MLK Way to Olive Way start closing at 8 pm tonight. Southbound 99 closes at 9 pm tonight north of the West Seattle Bridge. Details here.