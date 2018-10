(WSB photos)

With Halloween on a Wednesday this year, there’s a full Hallo-week leading up to it, and the fun started ramping up tonight – first big event out of the gate was the Delridge Community Center‘s Glow-in-the-Dark Party.





Most of this event is, well, in the dark – enhancing the truly spooky spirit:

West Seattle’s three other city-run community centers have special events Friday night – see the listings and dozens of other Hallo-week events in our guide!