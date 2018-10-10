West Seattle Wednesday: Flu shots, schools, buses, Disaster Trivia, more!

(Merlin, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Looking ahead at the rest of your Wednesday – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FLU SHOT CLINIC: Need a flu shot? The community is welcome at this afternoon’s Denny International Middle School clinic, as well as students/staff/families. 2-5 pm. Form in our calendar listing. (2601 SW Kenyon)

SCHOOL BOARD TALKS LEVY PROJECTS: As previewed here last night, the School Board’s final work session on next year’s BEX V levy is happening at district HQ, 4:30-5:30 pm. Public can observe this meeting but not comment; when the levy proposal is officially drafted soon, there’ll be a public hearing. (3rd & Lander)

RAPIDRIDE H LINE/DELRIDGE REDESIGN OPEN HOUSE: Metro Route 120 is still moving toward becoming RapidRide H Line in 2021. Tonight you’re invited to drop by an open house 5:30-7:30 pm at Mount View Elementary in White Center:

Metro and Seattle will share updates on the project, including the future route proposal and station locations, and seek feedback on RapidRide station amenities and improvements that make it easier for people to reach transit. The City of Seattle will also share its early design for a reimagined Delridge Way Southwest with bus lanes, landscaped medians, crosswalk improvements, protected bike lanes and neighborhood greenway connections, signal upgrades, paving, water and sewer pipe upgrades, spot parking and bike lane removal, and public art.

(10811 12th SW)

WRITING CIRCLE: 6-7:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, write with Hugo House! Author Jeanine Walker is the host. (2306 42nd SW)

SUPERINTENDENT VISITS: Seattle Public Schools‘ new superintendent Denise Juneau is at Youngstown Cultural Arts Tonight as her “Listening and Learning Tour.” It’s a two-part event, 6-6:40 pm with youth, 7-8:30 pm general “town hall.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HELP SALMON BY SEARCHING FOR THEM: 6:30 pm orientation for volunteers who can help Puget Soundkeeper‘s salmon watch on Longfellow Creek in North Delridge. (Contact morgan@pugetsoundkeeper.org for location)

POEMS AND STORIES: The monthly PoetryBridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) at 7 pm features Tobin Marsh and Richard Wells. (5612 California SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy; the agenda includes Get Out The Vote plans plus a time to share memories of longtime member Jackie Dupras. (9131 California SW)

DISASTER TRIVIA: 8:30 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria, as previewed here. Call 206-937-3463 for a reservation to be sure your team has a table! 21+. (4718 California SW)