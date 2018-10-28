West Seattle Water Taxi goes 5 days a week starting Monday

(WSB file photo)

In case you’ve missed our repeated mentions in morning traffic coverage, tonight’s the last night of this year’s 7-day-a-week West Seattle Water Taxi schedule. Starting tomorrow and continuing until late March, the foot ferry runs Mondays-Fridays, am and pm commute times only; you can see the schedule here. This offseason will have a twist – as we first reported last month, the West Seattle Water Taxi will add a second vessel, plus a park-and-sail lot, while Highway 99 is closed for the viaduct-to-tunnel transition starting January 11th. We’ll be following up soon to seek specifics.