West Seattle Sunday: Harvest Festival, salmon drumming, Terry Brooks, more!

(Lincoln Park fall colors, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Good morning! From the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

PUGET PARK TRAIL WORK PARTY: 9 am-noon, the hardy volunteers who regularly work in this area of the West Duwamish Greenbelt could use some help, as explained here. (Meet at 19th/Dawson)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: Rain or shine, on California between Oregon and Edmunds and on Alaska between 42nd and 44th, the Harvest Festival, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association with co-sponsors including WSB, is on! Festival runs 10 am-2 pm, with free, fun activities throughout (here’s the list); chili cookoff ($10 to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank) starts at 10 am and continues while the chili lasts, costume parade at 11:30 (meet by Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska), trick-or-treating starts at noon. Rain or shine! We’ll be there for as-it-happens coverage.

FARMERS’ MARKET: Part of the Harvest Festival! 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California between Alaska and Oregon)

TERRY BROOKS: The West Seattle-residing best-selling author will be at Barnes and Noble/Westwood Village at 1 pm to speak and to sign books, including his newest, “Street Freaks” and “The Skaar Invasion.” (2600 SW Barton)

PAUL DORPAT: Not in West Seattle but lots of West Seattle connections to this book launch, including that local author/journalist/historian Clay Eals edited the book: 1 pm at the Central Library downtown, it’s the launch event for “Seattle Now and Then, The Historic Hundred.” Free admission but get there early – seating is first-come, first-served. (1900 4th Ave.)

TEEN WRITING WORKSHOP: 2-4 pm at Delridge Library. “Teens are invited to join poet Ann Teplick in a poetry-writing workshop that explores the themes of self-care and resilience. … Please bring a pen/pencil and paper or fully-charged laptop.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

KIDS EAT FREE: Costumed kids eat free daily through Halloween at Pecos Pit-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), 3 pm-close – details here. (4400 35th SW)

CORREO AEREO: Music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

DRUM TO CALL THE SALMON HOME: It’s a Fauntleroy Creek tradition. 5 pm, gather at the fish ladder overlook across from the ferry terminal and up the slope (event moves to nearby covered carport if the rain hasn’t stopped – follow the driveway just east of the viewpoint). Bring fish jokes as well as whatever you want to use to drum. Or just bring yourself! All ages welcome. (Fauntleroy/Director)

HALLOWEEN MUSIC: “The Heebie Jeebies will once again play an all-ages show at 6:00 pm at The Skylark. We will be joined by Runt and the Heebie Jeebie Juniors.” $5 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THOSE ARE JUST THE HIGHLIGHTS … full lists are in our WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide and year-round Event Calendar.