West Seattle Sunday: Fauntleroy Fall Festival; Easy Street’s story; Ski Swap; more!

(Black Turnstone, photographed at Constellation Park by Jim Borrow)

First, a traffic alert:

SB HIGHWAY 99 CLOSURE CONTINUES: Northbound Highway 99 reopened Saturday afternoon, but southbound 99 remains closed until early Monday. We’ll publish an update if it reopens early.

Now, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Etc. Guide:

REFRESH & RESTORE DAKOTA PLACE PARK: 9 am-noon, come spend a little time helping spruce up Dakota Place Park just north of The Junction! (California SW/SW Dakota)

FOREST RESTORATION AT LINCOLN PARK: 9 am-noon, all ages welcome to help Friends of Lincoln Park work in West Seattle’s biggest park. Meet at the north parking-lot kiosk. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the heart of The Junction, lots of fall freshness! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 2: 10 am-4 pm, it’s day two of shopping the ski and snowboard swap presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters at the VFW Hall. (3601 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: Donating a cake for the Cake Walk or bringing one for the decorating contest? Drop it off at the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall by 1 pm. That’s one of the venues, along with the schoolhouse/Hall across the street, for the festival, which is happening 2-5 pm, with tons of fun – see the schedule/lineup in our preview. (9100 block California SW)

EASY STREET’S STORY: 2 pm at Southwest Library, Matt Vaughan tells the story of Easy Street Records as this month’s featured Southwest Stories guest. (9010 35th SW)

SQUARE DANCE: All levels welcome! Live music. 5-8 pm, $5, at South Park Hall. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

(Saturday sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

SKYLARK ART MART: 7:30 pm, live music accompanying an art sale at The Skylark. No cover. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … and preview the week ahead, via our complete calendar!