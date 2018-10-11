West Seattle scene: Hiawatha hosts its first Coming Out Day celebration

Andrea Sisco is assistant coordinator at Hiawatha Community Center, and planner of a brand-new event tonight – a celebration for National Coming Out Day. NCOD isn’t new – today marked its 30th anniversary, in fact – but this was the first time Hiawatha has hosted a event. As Andrea explained in the announcement she sent us last month, “Whether it’s coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) or as an ally, we come together in celebration and advocacy of equality and living openly.” Activities and resources were there for everyone who dropped in. Among the latter – the Seattle Police “Safe Place” program, overseen by LGBTQ liaison Officer Jim Ritter:

To see what else is happening at Hiawatha (and other West Seattle city-run community centers) this fall, check out the brochure (PDF)!