Thanks to Todd for another tip about the West Seattle Junction U.S. Post Office drive-up/ride-up/walk-up mailbox – this time, that a sign’s been posted to say it’ll be gone a few weeks (past problems have taken it away for months). It’s been two weeks since the mailbox was damaged, one week since it was removed for repair. At least the sign suggests it won’t be a months-long absence this time, unlike last year.