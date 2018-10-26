West Seattle Hallo-week updates: Outdoor shows; Harvest Fest contest

Four West Seattle Hallo-week notes tonight:

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE’S HALLOWEEN SHOW RETURNS: Got late word from Ken and Cora Iverson that their light show east of The Junction, on the east side of 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota, is back:

We’ll have our singing pumpkin again with his three monster back-up singers, along with Zombies, Larry and Scully and the Wicked Witch of the West (if it’s not raining – she melts in water, you know).

The show just wrapped up its first night and is set to go continuously 6 to 9 again tomorrow (Saturday) – “later if there’s an audience” – and 6-10 pm on Halloween. Inbetween – possible shows Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. Adding to our Halloween Etc. Guide – where we’ve also added this second-year attraction:

‘WELCOME TO NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’: 2130 Alki SW is where you’ll find this spooky show next week:

It’s the second year of a special show in this Alki yard; you can read more about it at nightfall1031.wordpress.com. It’ll be open for your visit Monday-Wednesday (October 29th-31st) and the following Friday-Saturday (November 2-3), 7:30 pm-10:30 pm each night. Candy on Halloween and Nov. 2nd.

SKELETON THEATRE: The website is updated now for this south-of-Admiral animatronic extravaganza with word of an all-new show this year. Here’s the trailer:

6-9 pm Wednesday and Thursday (October 31-November 1) at 36th SW/SW Hanford. And see our guide for the trailer for one more animatronic show, Nightmare on 44th.

One other Hallo-week note tonight:

HARVEST FESTIVAL KIDS’ PIE-EATING CONTEST: We hear there’s still room for more participants in the new pie-eating contest during Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival. The announcement: “A la Mode Pies is sponsoring a kids’ (8-14) pie-eating contest. Sign up at their West Seattle cafe by 10 AM October 28; they will pick 10 random contestants.” Prizes for the top three finishers. A la Mode is on SW Alaska just east of California; the contest will be at Walk All Ways by the Info Booth at 1:30 pm Sunday.

Got a Halloween/fall/harvest event coming up but haven’t sent us the info? Hurry! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!