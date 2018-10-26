West Seattle Friday: Hallo-week continues with highlights from morning till night, and that’s not all …

(Male Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

First, events from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide:

MORNING TRICK-OR-TREATING FOR LITTLE ONES: Holy Rosary School hosts Preschool Trick-or-Treat: “Come join us for our 3rd Annual Preschoolers Trick-or-Treat, open to kids age 5 and under. Trick-or-Treat at Holy Rosary School classrooms indoors! A mix of non-candy and candy items will be handed out. You do not need to be a Holy Rosary student to attend! Open to all preschoolers!! Free event.” 10:30 am-noon. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

FALL FESTIVAL: 5:30-7:30 pm at High Point Community Center. “Join High Point Community Center staff and enjoy a family evening of fun. We will have Halloween games, booths, face painting, arts and crafts activities, and snacks. Fun for all ages. Come one, come all.” (6920 34th SW)

PUMPKIN PAINTING: 6-8 pm at Verity CU-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, free pumpkin painting and treats. (4505 California SW)

SPOOKY FEST: 6-8 pm carnival at Alki Community Center: “Enjoy spooky fun and carnival games for the whole family! Carnival games. The Scream Room is open from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for those that dare. Dress in costume and remember to bring a bag for your goodies.” Free admission, 25¢/game; 50¢ for popcorn; $6 for unlimited games and 1 popcorn . (5817 SW Stevens)

HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL: At Hiawatha Community Center, 6-8 pm. “Start your Halloween off with a frighteningly fun-filled evening for the family! Wear your costumes and enjoy carnival games, crafts, and spooktacular activities.” $5/child. (2700 California SW)

SOUND OF SPOOKINESS: Halloween Spooktacular Radio Show at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm:

The Radio Enthusiasts of Puget Sound (REPS) present classic radio dramas performed live on stage, in a family-friendly program filled with chills, laughs, music, and live sound effects. The program features everything from Inner Sanctum to Ozzie & Harriet.

Ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

DOING THE TIME WARP AGAIN, #1: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Highland Park Improvement Club, 9 pm. Bar opens at 8. “21+ event. Free showing, although donations for the club are encouraged.” (1116 SW Holden)

DOING THE TIME WARP AGAIN, #2: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R) at the Historic Admiral Theater, 11:59 pm Friday night. Tickets available online:

It’s the weird and wonderful as newly engaged couple Brad and Janet encounter a problem when their car halts in the rain. They both look for contact, only to find themselves at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite. A place to stay is offered, but will Brad and Janet want to remain there? Especially when a large group of Transylvanians dance to the ‘Time Warp’, Dr. Frank-N-Furter builds his own man and a whole host of participation for the audience to enjoy.

(2343 California SW)

And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY WALK-A-THON: As previewed here, it’s on until 1:30 pm (with community sponsors including WSB). Bake sale too – stop by the schoolyard and show your support for local students. (California/Lander)

MAMMOGRAM VAN: Until 4:30 pm, the SCCA Mammogram Van is at Roxbury Safeway. Check to see if they have appointments available. (28th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB MEETING: 10:30 am-2 pm. You’re invited to stop by for any part of the meeting at Daystar. Agenda info here. (2615 SW Barton)

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: 2-7 pm, Councilmember Lisa Herbold holds district office hours at Southwest Neighborhood Service Center – drop-ins welcome but note that final meeting will start at 6:30 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

PAUL GERARD: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 6-9 pm, “local singer-songwriter whose songs explore the spirit and soul of the Pacific Northwest.” (5612 California SW)

BENEFIT WITH MAGIC AND MUSIC: 8:30 pm at Parliament Tavern, a night of entertainment benefiting AIDNW (Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest). $10 donation. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH MORE FOR TODAY/TONIGHT/BEYOND … in our frequently updated calendar and Halloween Etc. Guide!