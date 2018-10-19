West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Crime Watch: Smashed windows; found – likely stolen – items; Junction’s new Block Watch

October 19, 2018 2:23 pm
Three notes this afternoon:

SMASHED WINDOWS: That’s one of two cars we spotted with broken windows in the Alki area after a tip this morning. Haven’t heard directly from any victims so we don’t know whether these were break-ins or vandalism.

FOUND ITEMS: William found items behind his apartment building in the 3900 block of California SW, dumped and likely stolen, and would like to get them back to their owner(s):

While walking my pooch this morning I found several items that look like they were stolen from someone’s car.

There are two bins, and one fairly nice bag. I am sure that the owner of these items probably wants them returned. Maybe the owner can email me at dempsey.w (at) hotmail (dot) com and describe the items?

JUNCTION BUSINESS BLOCK WATCH: While passing through The Junction on Thursday, we spotted police on foot patrol and tweeted the photo:

Today, SPD Blotter has just published the news that The Junction has become the first business district in the city to launch a Business Block Watch.

  • Christine Southam October 19, 2018 (3:05 pm)
    Thanks! My car window was smashed and my bag taken this morning. Will email. Thanks for the tip.

  • Thomas Wood October 19, 2018 (3:34 pm)
    Lisa Herebold to vote against ratifying new SPD contract.She joins Obrien and Sawant.It’s obvious are safety is not high on her list.She owes us an explanation

