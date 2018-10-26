West Seattle Crime Watch: Robbery reported at Admiral Safeway gas station

9:59 PM: Police are searching the Admiral District after a robbery was reported a short time ago at the Admiral Safeway gas station. Per police radio, the robber is described as white, male, about 50 years old, medium height/build, wearing a brown/camouflage ski mask, brown jacket, blue jeans. He is reported to have shown a gun in his waistband and is possibly headed southbound through the alley from there. If you have any information, call 911.

10:14 PM: Still searching. K-9 team too.