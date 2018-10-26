West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

West Seattle Crime Watch: Robbery reported at Admiral Safeway gas station

October 26, 2018 9:59 pm
9:59 PM: Police are searching the Admiral District after a robbery was reported a short time ago at the Admiral Safeway gas station. Per police radio, the robber is described as white, male, about 50 years old, medium height/build, wearing a brown/camouflage ski mask, brown jacket, blue jeans. He is reported to have shown a gun in his waistband and is possibly headed southbound through the alley from there. If you have any information, call 911.

10:14 PM: Still searching. K-9 team too.

3 Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Robbery reported at Admiral Safeway gas station"

  • JB October 26, 2018 (10:11 pm)
    Was wondering why police are combing through Belvidere. Thanks!

  • MJ October 26, 2018 (10:26 pm)
    I hope they catch the robber, her unnerving.

  • Workdowntown October 26, 2018 (10:30 pm)
    Seriously? My worst fears. Sorry. After 65 years in west Seattle I left.

