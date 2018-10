That’s the mess left behind after a smash-and-grab car prowl at Jack Block Park on Sunday morning. Holly reports that she had just left her car for 20 minutes, parking it by the restroom building, and while she had her wallet with her, she left behind some other items that were taken, including this custom handmade wrap cuff:

If you see it, or any discarded clothing/makeup, Holly has filed a police report, 2018-909292.