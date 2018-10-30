West Seattle Crime Watch: Another reunion; another stolen car – burgundy Civic – & stolen orange bike

Another West Seattle Crime Watch roundup with good news and bad news:

THE GOOD NEWS: Another stolen car featured here has been found because a WSB reader saw it. This time, Jill‘s black Highlander. Thank you to everyone for keeping an eye out!

SO HERE’S ANOTHER STOLEN CAR TO WATCH FOR: From Austin:

I had my car stolen sometime between 10:30 AM and 1 PM on Thursday, October 25th, from the corner of Andover St. and 42nd Ave. It’s a 1999 burgundy Honda Civic, license # AUU7229. It has peeling paint and a small Seahawks helmet sticker on the rear bumper, and a U.S. Navy sticker on the rear window. This car has been a part of my family forever and I’m still holding out hope that it’ll be found!

Call 911 if you see it – and if you see this bicycle:

AND A STOLEN BIKE TO WATCH FOR: Scott was visiting a friend on 21st SW in White Center when his bicycle, with child seat, was stolen around midday on Sunday: