West Seattle Crime Watch: 35th/Barton police response, plus 2 stolen cars

Earlier today, the West Seattle Crime Watch reports were all bicycle-related. This afternoon, it’s all about cars:

ABOUT THE 35TH/BARTON RESPONSE: Thanks to everyone who messaged us about this response a short time ago (including the person who texted the photo, taken from inside a bus that had to stop). Police say it was related to a suspected stolen car that turned out to NOT be a stolen car.

Meantime, two auto-theft reports received via e-mail:

GREEN 1997 HONDA CIVIC: Taken from Arbor Heights earlier this week:

Melody‘s car was taken from her driveway at 97th and 39th SW around 4 pm Monday, a 1997 Honda Civic LX, Dark Green, License AGS2316. Also: “There is (was) a red assist walker, handicapped parking permit, and a small pink service dog vest and leash in the car.” Call 911 if you see it or if you see this next stolen vehicle, also a ’97 Honda:

BLACK 1997 HONDA CR-V: From Codie:

My 1997 Honda CR-V was stolen from my driveway on 4th Ave SW, near Roxbury/Myers Way, between 12:45 am and 8 am. It’s black, 4-door, basic, wear and tear, but in good condition. Had a wheelbarrow and yard working tools in it. Along with my recently passed Father In Law’s Marine Corps hat with his pins on it. License plate number AUA5782. It was stolen 2 years ago about the same time of year and I happened to drive by it 6 weeks later parked in front of a house by (Dick Thurnau Memorial) Park. Please, if you see any unusual cars parked in your neighborhood for an unusual amount of time, ask your neighbors if it’s theirs or if they have noticed how long it’s been sitting.If nobody knows please take the time to call it in…somebody could be looking for it. My car sat literally down the road, 8 blocks one way and 6 blocks the other, for over a month, full of “family” stuff at the time, car seat, car hart jacket, dog food, trike…it was super rainy and wet that year. When I happened to find it, it was super moldy and full of everything in it except the dog food…started right up, thankfully. Took months to get all the mold out and the car seat was not useable. However, I spent 6 weeks in the rain on the bus with my 3 year old. That included Halloween. The person whose house we found it in front of said that, yes he had noticed it, and yes he had asked around, but just hadn’t gotten around to calling it in. We made the best of it then and I will again (we have a beater car that we acquired last time this happened through the grace of a friend). My CRV is paid for and I just replaced the windshield and a myriad of other things to ensure that it keeps on keepin on. I can only hope when it is found it’s still drivable. Please keep your eye out … thank you for taking the time to read.

Auto theft is up sharply in this area over last year; more about that in our upcoming coverage of last night’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting.