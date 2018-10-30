West Seattle Crime Watch: 2 more vehicle thefts – black Ford F250 work truck with tools (update: found!); red Civic hatchback

12:19 PM: Last week we reported that this area was experiencing the city’s highest percentage increase in motor-vehicle theft. The trend doesn’t seem to have slowed. Two more reported this morning:

CONTRACTOR’S TRUCK STOLEN: That’s Jackie‘s truck. She says it was stolen in Highland Park, and adds:

My work truck was stolen between Monday evening 8 pm and Tues morning 8 am. I am a general contractor and it has all my tools in it. Black Ford F250 Diesel Lariat Crew cab with gray canopy. Army sticker on back. License B39968F. This truck is my livelihood. I have been a woman owned and operated GC in West Seattle for 20 years.

We asked her if there are any particular tools people should watch out for: “Hilti Roto hammer, Dewalt impact driver set 18v, Makita 12v impact driver, Milwaukee Sawzall, but nothing distinctive just expensive tools.”

RED CIVIC HATCHBACK STOLEN: Kelly sent the photo and report on behalf of her sister:

My sister’s Red Honda Civic EX hatchback, 1994, stolen either last night or early this morning 10/29-10/30 on the corner of SW Graham and 48th Ave SW. (Seaview/Morgan Junction) As you can see in the photo there are a couple of stickers on the rear window and the license plate is #BHL5092. She is recently divorced and homeless and this is all she’s got. We would be forever indebted if someone located this car for her! Thank you in advance.

If you see either stolen vehicle, call 911 immediately. WSB readers have spotted at least two so far already this week; police say stolen cars are most often used to get from point to point and then dumped, so they could be anywhere.

1:52 PM: Jackie just e-mailed to say Seattle Police found her truck.