VIDEO: Roxhill Elementary community celebrates playground, mural

The playground built in summer sunshine was celebrated tonight during a break in the fall rain outside Roxhill Elementary‘s new home at EC Hughes in Sunrise Heights. Before the ceremonial ribbon was cut, Jenna Sandoval from Friends of Roxhill – parents and other community members who led the campaign to create the playground – told the story, along with Henry Luke, the artist who created a mural on the campus wall:

The celebration included pizza and sushi.

Though the school district spent an eight-figure sum on renovating EC Hughes, there was no money for a playground overhaul, so Friends of Roxhill led a campaign to make it happen, going back more than a year before this fall’s school move. The plan included a community-inspired mural. Their hard-fought successes along the way included getting a city Neighborhood Matching Fund grant and the volunteer work parties to build the playground