VIDEO: Children’s Moonlight Festival @ Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle

(WSB photos/video)

It didn’t have to be nighttime for the lanterns, and smiles, to shine brightly during the Children’s Moonlight Festival today at the Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle. We arrived just in time for the lantern parade:

That was the culmination of today’s three-hour event at the center, the traditional autumn celebration known as Tết Nhi Đồng, featuring activities, games, and treats including moon cake.

Group photos are a tradition at center events.

The center’s longtime director is Lee Bui:

If you’ve never visited, the center is often open to visitors on Saturday afternoons (2236 SW Orchard).