VIDEO: 360-degree underwater view off Seacrest

Thanks to “Diver Laura” James for sharing her newest 360-degree view video from Cove 2 off Seacrest, recorded last night. “Complete with Giant Pacific Octopus!” she notes, adding, for gear aficionados, “Testing out the newest consumer 360 camera. Camera and housing for under $500 and depth rating to 30m / 60 min :). Amazing how fast technology is moving in this space.” If you haven’t viewed 360-degree video online before, you should be able to grab it and pull it around to look up, under, back, forth, etc. (If you can’t, try going directly to YouTube.)
West Seattle, Washington
25 Thursday
| 2 COMMENTS