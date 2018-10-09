TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

p>

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:34 AM: Thanks for the tip. Early trouble – a crash is blocking 2 lanes on northbound 99 at Western.

6:52 AM: Incident log shows the last SFD unit has just left the scene.

7:01 AM: SDOT reports 99’s actually been affected by multiple crashes – one scene in the Battery St. Tunnel has just cleared. Even once the other scene clears, the residual backup’s already so bad that NB 99 is going to be worse than usual for some time.

7:46 AM: From SDOT – “Only NB left lane is now blocked on the Alaskan Way Viaduct at Western Ave and may be closed for awhile for guardrail repair. The SB left lane is also closed for safety precautions.”