TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

October 9, 2018 6:34 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:34 AM: Thanks for the tip. Early trouble – a crash is blocking 2 lanes on northbound 99 at Western.

6:52 AM: Incident log shows the last SFD unit has just left the scene.

7:01 AM: SDOT reports 99’s actually been affected by multiple crashes – one scene in the Battery St. Tunnel has just cleared. Even once the other scene clears, the residual backup’s already so bad that NB 99 is going to be worse than usual for some time.

7:46 AM: From SDOT – “Only NB left lane is now blocked on the Alaskan Way Viaduct at Western Ave and may be closed for awhile for guardrail repair. The SB left lane is also closed for safety precautions.”

  • Chris October 9, 2018 (7:07 am)
    It’s been a solid 25 minutes from getting on 99 to not even the Seneca exit on the 55 bus.

  • Jason October 9, 2018 (7:19 am)
    Well…guess this is the new normal. Just think how awesome the first accident in the tunnel will be…

  • Lk October 9, 2018 (7:37 am)
    Give yourself lots of time getting out of West Seattle from the Delridge area. Traffic is backed up from the bridge at least at as far as Brandon

  • Blinkyjoe October 9, 2018 (7:43 am)
    Ugh, traffic has been Chunky Monkey this morning! Took me 45 minutes to get to T-Mobile Factoria.

