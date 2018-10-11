West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

46℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; weekend Highway 99 closure reminder

October 11, 2018 6:59 am
|      2 COMMENTS
6:59 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

LOOKING AHEAD: No classes for Seattle Public Schools tomorrow (Friday, October 12th) … Friday night through early Monday. southbound 99 is scheduled for closure, and there are NB I-5 lane closures planned too.

8:22 AM: Jen reports in comments, “Stalled vehicle in left lane heading eastbound on bridge just after bridge entrance from Fauntleroy.”

  • NW October 11, 2018 (7:22 am)
    Continuing to commute by bicycle especially during these dry conditions which the week or more ahead seems to be good. #ienjoymycommute
    NW born and raised

  • Jen October 11, 2018 (8:15 am)
    Stalled vehicle in left lane heading eastbound on bridge just after bridge entrance from Fauntleroy

