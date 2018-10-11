TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; weekend Highway 99 closure reminder

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

LOOKING AHEAD: No classes for Seattle Public Schools tomorrow (Friday, October 12th) … Friday night through early Monday. southbound 99 is scheduled for closure, and there are NB I-5 lane closures planned too.

8:22 AM: Jen reports in comments, “Stalled vehicle in left lane heading eastbound on bridge just after bridge entrance from Fauntleroy.”