TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; weekend closures

6:59 AM: Good morning! So far, no incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

SCHOOL’S OUT: No classes today for Seattle Public Schools and others that follow its schedule. Highline Public Schools (just south of the city) too.

HIGHWAY 99 CLOSURE & I-5 LANE CLOSURES: Tonight through early Monday. southbound 99 is scheduled to be closed between the West Seattle Bridge and Battery Street Tunnel, and that link has details of NB I-5 lane closures too. (Also note that 99 is scheduled for closure *both* ways next weekend.)