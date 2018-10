(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:33 AM: No outbound traffic incidents or transit alerts so far this morning.

WATER TAXI NOTE: This is the last week of the West Seattle Water Taxi’s 7-day-a-week, all-day schedule; one week from today, the 5-day-a-week, commute-times-only schedule begins.