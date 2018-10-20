TRAFFIC ALERT: NB Highway 99 reopens

From WSDOT:

The final scheduled inspection of the Alaskan Way Viaduct is complete and State Route 99 northbound is now open through Seattle – with the exception of the Royal Brougham Way on-ramp. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation expect to open the on-ramp at Royal Brougham Way by 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 20.

Southbound lanes of the Alaskan way Viaduct/SR 99 remain closed all weekend for construction and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22. The southbound highway is closed between the Battery Street Tunnel and South Spokane Street.