4:53 PM: Thanks for the tips! Those are forged-steel balls and bags full of them fell out of a truck on the SW Genesee hill east of Avalon, which is currently closed westbound as a result from 26th on up. We’d advise avoiding the area both ways for a while.

4:59 PM: Our crew at the scene says that these are heavy items – check the inscription on the bags:

So SDOT is trying to figure out how to clean up the ones that spilled. Some have rolled into vehicles parked in the area