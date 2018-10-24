Suspect charged with murder, jailed in 2015 West Seattle double shooting

(WSB photos from October 24, 2015)

Exactly three years ago – on October 24, 2015 – two men were shot at 23rd SW and SW Willow (map). 24-year-old Jerome Jackson died. 34-year-old Paul Carter III was seriously injured but survived. Later that morning, with SWAT assistance, Nigel S. Hogan was arrested at his house about half a mile away.

But Hogan claimed self-defense, and was released four days later, never charged – until now. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges of second-degree murder and assault against Hogan on Tuesday, citing a forensic analysis of blood-spatter evidence that they say disproved the self-defense claims. As with the original probable-cause documents three years ago, the charging papers say Hogan, Jackson, and the dead man’s brother knew each other but hadn’t been getting along for years. With the charges resulting in a warrant for his arrest, Hogan, now 28 years old, was taken into custody by police in West Seattle tonight and booked into jail. His bail is set at $1 million.