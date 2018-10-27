West Seattle, Washington

SUNDAY: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, rain or shine!

(2013 WSB photo)

The forecast for tomorrow looks less rainy than tonight, but still probably showery. That’s no obstacle to the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival (10 am-2 pm Sunday). Just look how much fun it was in soggy 2013. Many activity providers are under canopies anyway. The list of who’s doing what is here (and you’ll find a few more by festival time). Here’s the map of the festival zone, expanded beyond the usual Farmers’ Market footprint:

Activities are free – bring $ if you’re interested in the chili cookoff ($10 donation for a flight of tastes, goes to the West Seattle Food Bank and gets you a vote – availability starts at 10 am this year) and/or Root Beer Garden. If you only show up for one thing, the Costume Parade (11:30 – start gathering at 11:15 am at Junction Plaza Park, 42nd/Alaska) would be our pick. We’re a festival sponsor and we’ll be in the Info Booth at Walk-All-Ways tomorrow – see you there!

